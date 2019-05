An ancient ritual to mark the birth of a new summer has been staged in heart of Derbyshire's Peak District

May Day celebrations have been carried out in England for over 2,000 years. The Romans celebrated the festival of Flora, goddess of fruit and flowers, in May, which marked the beginning of summer. Many of the old customs celebrating new life and fertility survive to this day, including Morris dancing and dancing around the Maypole.

The tradition dates back thousands of years.

Greeting the sunrise on what traditionally marks the start of summer

Members of Powderkegs Morris 'dance-up-the-dawn' to greet the May Day sunrise on top of Windgather Rocks in Derbyshire

The historic ritual sees them 'dance-up-the-dawn' to greet the May Day sunrise

