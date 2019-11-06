Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service say they saw in increase in call-outs to false alarms yesterday (November 5).

The rise was due to people not informing the fire and rescue service of their bonfires, who were then called to attend.

Derbyshire Fire service sees rise in false alarm call-outs on bonfire night

The latest figures published by the government estimate that the cost of false alarms in the UK is around £1 billion a year.

A spokesman for the service said: "Any fire call received by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is attended by fire appliances responding under "emergency conditions".

"Our crews receive no additional information in regards to the nature of the incident.

"Although our drivers are trained to the highest standard, they and other road users are unnecessarily exposed to increased danger at these times.

"If you are planning to have a controlled burn, please call us on 01332 861800 so we are aware of your fire, and don't send an emergency response unit."