Crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have assisted in putting out a vehicle that was on fire in Ilkeston.

Firefighters were called to Chapel Street at about 1.45pm today (July 28) to reports of the vehicle blaze, and successfully extinguished the fire using one hose.

A spokesman said: "Ilkeston firefighters attended an incident on Chapel Street, Ilkeston involving one vehicle on fire. Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."