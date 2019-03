Derbyshire firefighters have issued a warning after a blaze involving an unattended candle.

The fire happened in a bedroom at a property on Collingwood Road, Long Eaton, last night.

Firefighters attended the incident at around 8.30pm.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Never leave candles unattended."

For more information on candle safety, visit this section of the fire service's website.