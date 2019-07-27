Derbyshire firefighters urge residents to 'think carefully' after Ilkeston blaze

Firefighters in Ilkeston have urged residents to "think carefully" before having a "controlled burn" after fighting an overnight garage fire.

Crews attended the blaze on Belper Road, last night (July 26) at about 8.20pm, which caused the road to be closed while firefighters tackled the fire.

Belper Road, Stanley Common.

And firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have asked members of the public to think before starting fires, after their work "saved a lot of property".

"Crews from Ilkeston attended a garage fire on Belper Road, Stanley Common. Residents were advised to remain indoors with windows closed. The road was closed to traffic.

"The incident involved a detached garage about 15m x 20m fully engulfed in fire. Four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets used to fight the fire. Power isolated to garage and roof tiles removed to damp down afterwards.

"Lots of hard work and fast actions saved a lot of property tonight. Please think carefully about how and where you have a 'controlled burn' outside."