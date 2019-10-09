Derbyshire fly-tipper given huge fine for dumping 40 bags of waste

A Derbyshire woman has been made to pay more than £800 for twice dumping waste in the borough.

Tracey Riley, 45, from Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to two charges under section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

In July 2018 a member of the public saw Miss Riley take bags of household waste out of her car and dump them at Asda Recycling Centre in Long Eaton.

This was reported to Erewash Borough Council and Riley was issued with a fixed penalty notice but didn’t pay it.

The second offence occurred on 13 February 2019 when Miss Riley was seen depositing a large amount of household waste from a property on Collingwood Road, Long Eaton onto adjoining land.

The rubbish was set on fire that weekend and the fire service were called.

Approximately 40 bags of household waste were found, containing letters addressed to the defendant.

In mitigation for the first offence Miss Riley admitted it was a ‘silly thing to do’ but thought it would be ok as other rubbish had been left there.

Her defence for the second offence was that she was being evicted from the property and had to clear everything out.

She said she didn’t have the means to transport all of the contents of the property so left it on the land until a friend could collect it.

The friend refused to collect the fire damaged waste and she didn’t have any other means of getting rid of it.

Miss Riley must pay a £120 fine, a victim surcharge of £30 and the council’s full costs of £666.40. A total of £816.40.

Councillor Garry Hickton, lead member for environment at Erewash Borough Council, said: “In this case we were able to identify the perpetrator with the help of members of the public,

which we are grateful for.

"We would encourage anyone who knows the identity of someone who has fly-tipped in the borough to let the council know so that the appropriate action can be taken.

"As this case shows fly-tipping can result in court action, and we remain committed to keeping the borough tidy and free of rubbish.”