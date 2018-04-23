Derbyshire joins campaign to recruit bell-ringers

A nationwide campaign has been launched to recruit 1,400 bell-ringers in honour of those who lost their lives during the First World War.

There were ten casualties among the bell-ringing community of Derbyshire during the Great War including Rifleman Benjamin George Sowter, 33, from Wirksworth and Private Frederick Travis, 39, of Darley Dale.

Ringing Remembers is on a mission to recruit new bell ringers to ring in the centenary of the Armistice in November 2018.

Bell towers across Derbyshire are recruiting now.

Although bell towers are typically in churches, you don’t have to go to church. Bell ringing is an inclusive community with people of all faiths and none, and you don’t need to be musical or strong.

It is a family-friendly, social activity that is good for you and your local community for the following reasons:

l It’s suitable for participants aged 10 years-plus, teens and adults. Children and parents/carers can learn together.

l Great all-year round exercise for the mind and body.

l Builds teamwork and leadership skills as part of a friendly team.

l Opportunities to visit new places and try new things.

An adult, who has recently been recruited, said: “It forces me to go out, exercise my mind and my body and there’s something about being part of a group of people that have a focus and it’s very satisfying to be a part of that.”

Would you like to come along and play a part in it?

To get involved visit a100.cccbr.org.uk or look for the group’s page on Facebook: BellRingingDerbyshire