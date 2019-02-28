Derbyshire man appears in court after an alleged serious assault left a man in a coma

A man has appeared at court after he was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an alleged attack which police described as a “serious assault”.

Paul Matthew Holmes, 47, of Chepstow Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield, appeared at Derby Crown Court today, Thursday, February 28.

The attack allegedly happened on Stephenson Place, in Chesterfield town centre, at around 1.15am, on Saturday, January 12, and a 62-year-old man was left suffering head injuries, according to police.

Derbyshire Constabulary described the alleged attack as a serious assault.

Prosecuting barrister Esther Harrison said the 62-year-old man has not yet woken fully from a coma.

She added that a conclusive medical report has been requested and she has advised that a victim impact statement should be taken from the injured man’s wife.

The defendant’s case was originally scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, March 5, but the matter was brought forward to today, February 28, for a prosecution application to further adjourn.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC, Honorary Recorder of Derby, raised no objections to the application to allow for a full medical report and to allow the complainant’s family to attend court.

She re-listed the case for a further hearing on April 1 at Derby Crown Court.

Judge Shant told Holmes: “This is a very serious matter. You must not take the granting of bail as any indication of the outcome.

“The bail conditions continue and you must come back on April 1.”

Holmes was released on bail with a curfew until the next hearing.