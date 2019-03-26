Derbyshire man is caught with illegal Diazepam tablets after police investigated a noise complaint

A recovering drug-user was caught by police with over 100 illegal Diazepam tablets when police investigated a complaint about noise.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 20 how David Bailey, 34, of Ash Crescent, Ripley, was found with the tablets in a shoulder bag at a property during a police visit.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “On May 31, at 1.45pm, police attended an address in order to speak to an occupant at the address after a noise complaint.

“Officers were granted access and the defendant was present and was sat in the living room on a sofa and numerous items were seized.

“As a result, the defendant was arrested as well and in a shoulder bag there were some pills recovered which had been in the defendant’s possession.

“These pills were confirmed to be Diazepam - a class C drug. And there were 119 tablets.”

Bailey pleaded guilty to possessing the class C controlled drug Diazepam which is mainly prescribed as a tranquilliser for anxiety.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

The defendant had told police the Diazepam, which was recovered in Alfreton, had been for personal use and he had paid £40 for them.

Police confirmed the amount of tablets recovered was consistent with personal use.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said the offence predated a drug-driving offence for which Bailey had received a community order.

She added that if the Diazepam matter had been dealt with in court at the same time as the drug-driving offence it would not have affected the final sentence because Bailey’s drug misuse was discussed.

Ms Sargent added that Bailey is doing well on his community order and he is on a methadone prescription and he has not used illegal drugs for more than two months.

Magistrates fined Bailey £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.