Derbyshire paramedic’s joy in world championship

A paramedic from Derbyshire was among a team to be crowned world champions at a medical competition in Copenhagen.

Ricky Harrison and three other representatives of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), went head to head with ambulance crews from Denmark, Papua New Guinea, Portugal, Switzerland and Sweden at the Emergency Services European Championship.

The EMAS team were the only British side to make it into the final in which they won the overall trophy and were chosen as audience favourites.

Ricky, 27, of Swadlincote, said: “We are elated. Our hard work has paid off and we are so happy to have won. It’s amazing to think that six weeks ago we didn’t know each other, but we worked really well as a team.”

Competitors had to face the challenging scenario of a collision between a car and a bicycle, involving five patients with serious injuries.

Ricky said: “Dealing with emergency scenarios is what we do every day, so we just pretended it was a real job and did the best we could for the people who were injured.”