Derbyshire Police's dog section tweeted last night to say that Enzo had sadly passed away.

PD Enzo was taken ill last night, October 30.

The tweet from Derbyshire Police

The Derbyshire Police dog section tweeted: "PD Enzo came to Derbyshire Constabulary from Gibraltar and found his forever home with his handler and family.

"He was brave, loyal and a best friend and partner.

"He loved being with his family and will be greatly missed.

"Truly a one off."