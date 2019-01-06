Derbyshire police appeal to find man

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing man from Derbyshire.

Philip Moran, 55, was last seen in the Long Eaton area around 10pm on Friday.

Philip Moran was last seen in the Bond Gate area of Castle Donnington on Saturday.

There was a sighting of him in the Bond Gate area of Castle Donnington on Saturday.

He was wearing a green camouflage fishing jacket, blue jeans, a hat and white trainers. He was also seen carrying a large rucksack on his back.

Philip is described as white, 5ft 6in tall with short balding hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident number 389 of January 5.