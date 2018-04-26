Derbyshire police appoint new Assistant Chief Constable

Derbyshire Constabulary has appointed a new Assistant Chief Constable.

ACC Paul Gibson has officially been appointed after carrying out the role as temporarily since March this year.

Mr Gibson has been a police officer for 19 years, serving the whole of his career so far in Lincolnshire.

ACC Gibson said: “I am very pleased and honoured to have been appointed as Assistant Chief Constable in Derbyshire.

“Derbyshire was the only county that I was intending to apply for. I have always respected the force’s independence and professionalism and I am thoroughly looking forward to being part of such a well performing team.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “I am delighted that Paul has been successful at interview and will be joining us in Derbyshire.

“He has already slotted into the team perfectly and will be spending the coming weeks getting to know the county, our staff and officers.

“Paul brings to the force a wealth of knowledge and experience and I look forward to working with him.”

Mr Gibson has carried out a number of roles, including those in specialised crime, divisional commander covering Lincoln city and Grantham and latterly he spent six months on the National Transforming Forensics Programme.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly from Lincolnshire Police said: “I wish Paul the very best in his new appointment and congratulate him on joining a great team in Derbyshire.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank him for his outstanding contribution to Lincolnshire Police and making our communities safer.”