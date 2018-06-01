Derbyshire police celebrates great work of volunteers

Derbyshire police is celebrating the outstanding contribution volunteers make to policing across the county.

Volunteers’ week runs between today and Thursday, June 7, and gives organisations the chance to thank volunteers and recognise the contribution they make.

There are 366 volunteers in the Derbyshire Constabulary family – 207 special constables, 94 police support volunteers (PSVs) and 65 cadets.

They carry out a range of roles, from specials who support regular police officers to PSVs, who help us in areas such as vehicle inventory, role acting during training events and community support.

ACC Paul Gibson, of Derbyshire police, said: “Our volunteers are a vital part of our policing family. They selflessly give their time to help police the county and protect their community and we are grateful for their support and dedication.

“This year, we’re also able to celebrate our new Employer Supported Policing scheme, which sees businesses back any member of their staff who wishes to volunteer with us.

“Several organisations have already signed up and pledged to support their staff and I look forward to welcoming more companies to the scheme in the coming year.”

Special constables

In 2017, special constables gave 52,387 hours of their time, which is the highest number of hours volunteered in the force’s history.

During the last 12 months, they have made 401 arrests, attended 1,041 domestic incidents, 362 collisions and made 311 missing people inquiries.

Police support volunteers

In 2017, PSVs volunteered 6,860 hours of their time and in the last 12 months, they have performed 343 community engagement or crime prevention duties and spent 686 hours carrying out important work to maintain the force’s fleet of vehicles.

Cadets

The cadet scheme is aimed at 13 to 18-year-olds who want an insight into policing and to work alongside their local communities.

Over the last year, cadets have attended community events including the Bakewell and Chatsworth shows, taken part in crime prevention schemes and raised money for charity.