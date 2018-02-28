Derbyshire Police officer hit by car while thieves flee

A police officer has been struck by a car as he tried to stop suspected thieves from the leaving the scene of a crime.

A concerned resident called Derbyshire Police at around 12.30am today - Wednesday, February 28 - after seeing two men acting suspiciously around a car.

A force spokesman said: “Officers were sent to the street and they saw one man running away.

“A car collided with an officer and drove off. The officer was not badly injured.”

More units, including a police dog, were sent to the area and a 30-year-old Nottingham man was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle after two cars were found to have been attacked.

He remains in custody this morning.

Witnesses to the collision on Wragley Way, Sinfin or anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 18000094618.