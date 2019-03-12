Derbyshire police support national seatbelt campaign

Derbyshire Constabulary are supporting a national campaign to encourage people to wear seatbelts.

A social media post warned that plain clothes spotters would be in force across the district, to catch those not wearing seatbelts.

"Please remember - seatbelts save lives."

The post said said: "March is a month of national action against those who continue to drive or ride in cars whilst not wearing a seatbelt.

"We will be looking out for this and operating check sites using plain clothes spotters.

"Of 787 people that died in a vehicle related incident in 2017, 212 of those were not wearing seat belts.

The operation has so far taken place across Chaddesden, North Wingfield and Clay Cross.

A total of 44 no seatbelt offences were detected, as well as 16 mobile phone users, and a 'massive wave' of other offences like bald tyres, no insurance, and unrestrained children.

Over 50 other locations across the county will be visited, which have been identified by residents as places of concern.

The social media post added: "They are mainly residential, lower speed limit roads where there really is no excuse for speeding."