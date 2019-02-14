Derbyshire reveller attacked a 66-year-old man in a pub and left him covered in blood

A reveller who attacked a man in a pub and left him covered in blood has paid a heavy price after he has been ordered to pay £1,704.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 12 how James Nicholas Tulley, 41, of Bridge Street, Killamarsh, attacked 66-year-old Cavan Maloney during a live band night at the Butcher’s Arms, on Church Street, at Brimington, Chesterfield.

Pictured is the Butcher's Arms, On Church Street, at Brimington, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Mr Maloney became involved in a verbal altercation with Tulley’s family before the complainant suddenly stood up and was pushed over and punched by Tulley.

Mr Maloney suffered heavy bleeding from his nose and was left covered in blood with two black eyes with bruising and grazing to his chest and a shoulder.

The attack was captured on CCTV and showed Maloney standing up and being pushed to the ground with Tulley throwing punches before others helped break things up.

Engineer Tulley, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the attack on August 24.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Tulley had acted out of character after there had been a previous exchange between Mr Maloney and the defendant’s father.

He added that when Mr Maloney stood up Tulley genuinely believed he was going to be assaulted and he had initially acted in self-defence.

District Judge Andrew Davison accepted Tulley had acted out of character but he said the assault went beyond what would have been acceptable as self-defence.

Tulley was fined £1,140 and must pay a £114 victim surcharge, £300 compensation and £150 costs.