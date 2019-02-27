The front of Chesterfield's Midland Railway Station, completed with horse-drawn carriages waiting outside

Derbyshire's long-lost railway stations - in pictures

A new book charts the history of the railways between Ilkeston and Chesterfield, offering a fascinating look at the number of stations that used to exist in the county.

The book, Midland Main Lines Ilkeston to Chesterfield, is available post-free from Middleton Press on 01730 813169 or by visiting www.middletonpress.co.uk.

Ilkeston Junction and Cossall, taken in 1956
Langley Mill and Eastood. Photo taken 1952
Codnor Park and Ironville in 1959
Alfreton station recorded for a postcard at about 1900
