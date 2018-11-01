Derbyshire’s most wanted caught on camera

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the people in these pictures in connection with a series of crimes.

Officers want to speak to those featured in connection with a variety of offences across Derbyshire.

Images may be of suspects or potential witnesses.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.

Theft -Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor

Police would like to speak to the person pictured in connection with an offence at a store on Sheffield Road on Whittington Moor on October 25.

It is alleged a male filled a basket with 12 bottles of whisky, concealed them and left without paying.

Criminal Damage - Wyvernside, Derby

Officers would like to speak to the person pictured in connection with an offence in Wyvernside, Derby on October 20.

The male allegedly walked in front of a vehicle, before placing his hands on the bonnet then punched it, causing a dent.

Theft - Pelham Street, Ilkeston

A purse was dropped on the bus passenger picks it up and walks off the bus with it.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on October 10.

Theft - High Street, Ripley

A male allegedly entered a store on the High Street, Ripley and selected a large number of items and left the store without paying

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on September 27

Theft - Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor

A male allegedly took a purse from victims bag whilst leaving the supermarket.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on October 22.

Theft - Central Road, Alfreton

Females enter store on October 4.

They allegedly fill a large bag from display up with toys and leave without offering payment.

Theft - Intu Centre, Derby

Buggy is left in reception of a child’s play area, and when owner returns it has been taken.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on September 11.

Theft - Derby Road, Melbourne

Offender enters supermarket, places steaks into a basket and conceals items, then leaves the store without paying.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident, which occurred on September 25.