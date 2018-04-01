Derbyshire’s symbolic duck is hoped to be immortalised in statues across the county

Derbyshire’s most beloved bird - the duck - which is echoed by the county’s favourite catchphrase “ay up me duck” is set to be immortalised with statues across the region.

Local authorities are considering planning applications from the Derbyshire Duck Lovers’ Society for statues of the county’s favourite bird to stand tall and proud at major landmarks in Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Ripley, Belper and Ilkeston.

Pictured is Horns Bridge Roundabout, at Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Duck Lovers Society chairman Uve Binhaad said: “Ducks have a very special place in all the hearts of the people of Derbyshire so they deserve a special place in the hearts of the region’s towns.

“It is hoped the statues will one day share the same fame as Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire, Matlock Bath’s famous Heights of Abraham, Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens, the Heage Windmill, Butterley’s Midland Railway, and Erewash Museum.”

Early proposals are to build individual 20ft drake ducks with their marvellous wings spread and poised for flight and where possible ponds are to be dug to attract the real birds to a feeding area to be enjoyed by tourists.

One planned location is the Horns Bridge roundabout, at Chesterfield, where the statue will hopefully join the Growth Sculpture with plans for a duck-crossing so birds can safely navigate the busy three-lane roundabout to the site.

The one big point of contention that has got bird campaigners in a flap is who will pick up the large bill for the ambitious project.

Many already feel the plans could fall fowl of some tough planning regulations and the projects have been described by critics as “completely quackers”.