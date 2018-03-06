Derbyshire teen, who bravely opened up about depression, tragically passed away

The mother of a Derbyshire teenager who was found hanged has told an inquest the tragedy might not have happened if he had received professional help.

Chesterfield coroners' court heard George Lomas was a hard-working young man who excelled at Frederick Gent School.

A deputy head boy who sat on the school council, George had high expectations.

He achieved 'outstanding' GCSE results and was looking forward to studying for his A levels at college.

George, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of 10, wanted to go to university.

Tragically, he was found hanged at his father's house on Town End, Pinxton, on the afternoon of August 7 last year.

George was pronounced dead after paramedics tried to keep him alive.

He was 16.

________________________________

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.

________________________________

George's mother, Zoe Wallis, told today's highly emotional inquest how her son confessed to her that he was feeling depressed around the start of 2017.

She added: "One day he'd be normal and chatty, the next day you could tell he wasn't right.

"He was low and didn't want to speak."

Ms Wallis said she took George to see his GP at the Village Surgery in South Normanton in March.

She described her son as looking like 'he had the weight of the world on his shoulders'.

Ms Wallis added: "The GP said he needed some help and agreed to refer him to Starting Point.

"He did the referral there and then."

Starting Point, led by Derbyshire County Council, is a service designed to protect children.

Ms Wallis said she 'wasn't informed of any outcome' so phoned the surgery for updates and was advised that a referral had been made.

George's GP, Dr Saif Malik, told the inquest he referred George to Starting Point so he could be assessed.

But Rachel Harrisson, acting head of service for Starting Point, said 'what George needed was something more specialist' and the referral was declined following a review.

However, the court heard the surgery did not contact Ms Wallace and George about a further appointment.

Ms Wallace said: "Why wasn't I phoned?

"I feel George has been let down.

"If he'd got that bit of help, we might not be sat here."

Coroner Peter Nieto will conclude the inquest at a later date.

After the hearing, Ms Wallace paid tribute to her 'handsome' son.

She said: "George was very much-loved and is missed so much by all of us."