Derbyshire thief ridiculed for creeping up a driveway looking like "a cartoon burglar" - unaware he was caught on CCTV.

Police have released footage of the crook precariously tiptoeing onto the property with an accomplice before stealing a petrol generator.

Web users were quick to mock the crook for his sneaky "Pink Panther-style" approach to the crime scene blissfully unaware he was being recorded by security cameras.

Vicky Louise wrote on Facebook: "What a fool. Creeping along looking like a cartoon burgler while clearly in the open. Matter of time before before you get caught mate."

Carl Rose added: "Hilarious. Looks more like a scene from the Pink Panther of Scooby Doo. Seriously tho, hope you catch him."

Neil Harper put: "Is this a joke looks like something off beadle." while January Lloyd branded them "Dumb and dumber."

Derbyshire Police said the two offenders struck at a property on Snelsmoor Lane between Chellaston and Aston, Derbys., at around 5.15pm on on September 1

A force spokesperson said: "One of our South Derbyshire Safer Neighbourhood teams has released CCTV footage of a theft of generator in the hope that the suspects will be recognised.

"Enquiries to trace the suspects have up to now failed and so this CCTV footage has been released showing the suspects creeping up the driveway and removing the petrol driven generator.

"If you think you can help please make contact with us quoting the reference number 18*418517."

Anyone with information can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.