Derbyshire Wildlife Trust says Erewash Meadows project a success

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust says that a major restoration project at Erewash Meadows Nature Reserve is already showing signs of success.

The charity carried out work this summer to revive the reserve’s wetlands habitats, thanks to a grant of £12,726 from Viridor Credits Environmental Company via the Landfill Communities Fund.

A spokesman said: “Visitors are now able to enjoy the beautiful landscape and diverse wildlife that lives here all year round footpaths and accessibility have been thoroughly restored.”

As well as the resurfacing of boggy paths, the project saw new fencing installed so that grazing cattle can be properly managed.

That will help to protect the wetland grasses which offer a suitable home to nesting birds, and to control non-native pest species.

The reserve provides refuge to nationally important species including skylarks, water voles, lapwings and white-clawed crayfish.

Volunteers have also restored a network of shallow ditches and scrapes which will provide shelter, food and breeding grounds.

Viridor spokesman Gareth Williams said: “This is a great example of how an award can make a massive difference to the community.

“We are proud to support the trust in maintaining access to this much-loved reserve.”