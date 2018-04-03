Did you see knife robber who fled on mountain bike?

A masked man escaped with a small amount of cash after walking into a hair salon with a knife and demanding money.

No one was hurt in the incident at Jessica’s Hair Design, Nottingham Road, Stapleford, at around 11.05am today (Tuesday, April 3).

The man, who is believed to be white and was wearing a face covering, rode off on a mountain bike toward Church Street.

Did you witness the incident, or see anything suspicious in the area at the time?

Call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 194 of 3 April 2018.