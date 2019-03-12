Did you witness collision between car and bike in Long Eaton?

Police in Derbyshire have launched an appeal for information after a cyclist was injured following a collision.

The cyclist was involved in a collision with a car in Cross Street, Long Eaton on Monday, February 25.

The incident is reported to have happened on a crossing in the Aldi car park at around 6.30pm.

The cyclist was taken home by a member of the public, who police also trying to trace as a potential witness to the incident.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information that may help officers with their enquiries, please get in touch by calling 101.

Please quote reference number 19*104733 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Anthony Scheck, in any correspondence.