A disqualified driver has been busted by police in a modified car which "may as well have a big red arrow above it."

The Golf car was stopped in Ilkeston has now been seized.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ who caught the driver yesterday said: "The art of discretion is completely lost on the disqualified driver of this Golf.

"May as well have a big red arrow above it. Goes without saying as well as being disqualified from driving; no insurance, no MOT, no taste and now no car."