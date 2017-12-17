Distressed man caught drink-driving after bust-up over his estranged partner

An upset man who believed his estranged-partner had formed a new relationship was caught drink-driving after police spotted him driving with no lights on.

Liam Carr, 37, of Teversall Avenue, Pleasley, was stopped by police on Poplar Drive, at Glapwell, and he admitted he had consumed a drink that evening.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing: “It was just after midnight when police were on patrol and saw the vehicle driving towards them at speed without lights on and they stopped him.

“He admitted he had had a drink that evening.”

The court heard during the hearing on December 7 that Carr had registered 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Carr pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on November 2.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said Carr had been driving because he had gone to his estranged partner’s home because he suspected she had formed a relationship with someone else which she had not accepted.

Mr Cavanagh added that Carr saw another man at her address and he ended up having an argument.

However, despite the drink-driving offence there had been no evidence of bad driving, according to Mr Cavanagh.

Magistrates fined Carr £265 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 20 months but was offered the opportunity to take a drink-drive rehabilitation course which could reduce his ban by five months if its completed.