Distressed motorist crashed his mum’s car while driving without a licence and insurance

A distressed out-of-control motorist took his mother’s Vauxhall Astra without permission before crashing the car.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 28 how Kingsley Martin Radford, 26, of Haddon Place, Langwith Junction, had been upset because he had been in a relationship which was coming to an end and because his grandfather had passed away.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were contacted by someone just after 8pm, on November 14, last year, saying a vehicle was on its side at a junction at Dale Close and two males were walking away.”

Mrs Allsop added that the registered keeper of the Astra was Radford’s mother and she did not have any knowledge of the vehicle being used by anyone with her permission.

The court heard that after Radford’s mother confronted him he admitted using the vehicle.

He told police he had been upset after the funeral of his grandfather and because he was in a relationship which was coming to an end.

Radford, formerly of Kitchener Terrace, Langwith, added that he was not concentrating when he was driving and he clipped a kerb and the vehicle ended up on its side but he had not been drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

He told police he felt stupid and ashamed about what had happened.

Radford pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent and subsequently causing damage, and he also admitted driving without insurance and without a licence on the A632 Main Road between Langwith and Langwith Junction.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing Radford to a community order lasting until September 27 with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Radford was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.