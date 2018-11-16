Don’t miss out on tree-mendous giveaway in Ilkeston

Erewash residents have the chance to pick up a free bush apple tree for their gardens with the return of Erewash Borough Council’s popular free tree giveaway.

A total of 150 bush apple trees will be available and they will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The annual town centre giveaway is organised by the council’s Pride in Erewash campaign and sees stalls set up in both Ilkeston and Long Eaton – with residents of the borough able to claim one free bush apple tree per household. This year’s giveaway dates for the diary are: Long Eaton – High Street on Wednesday, November 28, from 10am, and Ilkeston – Market Place on Thursday, November 29, from 10am.

A total of 150 bush apple trees will be available at each of the events and they will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis to residents of Erewash only. The varieties will include Cox, Red Falstaff and James Grieve.

Councillor Mike Wallis said: “Apple trees are one of the easiest fruit trees to grow and we know there are many people out there who have enjoyed the fruits of their success in growing one at home after last year’s giveaway.

“We will have apple trees for every size of garden, including ones that can be grown in containers, so go along to our stalls to get your favourite to plant – but remember, it’s first come, first served, so get there early.”

The council’s volunteer tree wardens will be at both town centre events to help with information about the trees.