Don’t miss Treetops takeover on radio breakfast show

Local radio station Erewash Sound is welcoming two new presenters from Treetops Hospice Care in a one-off breakfast show to celebrate the start of Hospice Care Week.

On Monday, October 8, listeners tuning in to the Erewash Sound Breakfast Show on 96.8fm and online from 7am till 10am, will hear Katharine Lightbown, Treetops marketing executive and Mary Rose, Treetops community fundraiser hosting the breakfast show, rather than the regular presenter, Paul Stacey.

The breakfast show takeover kick-starts Hospice Care Week, a national campaign to raise awareness of hospice care and support available across the UK.

Treetops, based in Risley, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life limiting illnesses, including a Hospice at Home service. Treetops nurses care for patients in their own home during the day or night and last year, the hospice provided over 7,800 hours of Hospice at Home care within Erewash.

Erewash Sound has been broadcasting across the Erewash borough on FM since March 2010 from the Media Centre in Cotmanhay and recently scooped four honours at the national Community Radio Awards. The community radio station has been a strong supporter of Treetops for several years.

Katharine and Mary are regular guests on the breakfast show and had joked about how easy it looked, as Katharine explained:

“Mary and I love coming onto the breakfast show and chatting about our forthcoming fundraising events as well as the services available to listeners.

“Paul is a great host and makes it look so easy – and we told him so. So he challenged us to try it for ourselves and here we are! We’ve had some training about how to successfully deliver the show along with technical information.

“It’s daunting but really exciting and we’re hoping all the listeners will be supportive – and understanding – and enjoy this more unusual show.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to talk about Treetops and national Hospice Care Week, and hopefully dispel a few common myths about hospice care. We’d love everyone to tune in and support us!”

Paul Stacey, presenter said: “Mary and Katharine’s regular appearances have placed them firmly as friends of the show. We always have a lot of fun in the studio and I’m certain the listeners get a sense of that when they pop in to look ahead to their fundraising events.

“Katharine in particular has often remarked upon how easy my job must be, so I’m sure they will feel no pressure at all when they take over the show for a whole morning!”

Jeff Martin, station manager added: “Katharine and Mary are always welcome visitors to Erewash Sound and we are delighted to get Hospice Care Week off to a great start locally.

“I am sure it will be a really good listen and I’m sure they will enjoy the experience. The show will be one not to be missed and I hope Paul enjoys his lie-in too.”

Erewash Sound is available at 96.8fm or can be streamed live via the Erewash Sound website: www.erewashsound.com

Treetops services include Support and Information, a Day Care Unit, Hospice at Home nurses and Therapeutic Services including counselling, art therapy and complementary therapy.