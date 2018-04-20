Drink-driver had consumed wine and cocktails before she crashed her Mini

A drink-driver who had a bottle of wine and two cocktails was caught drink-driving after she crashed her car.

Kenzie MacNamara, 26, of Mitchell Way, New Whittington, Chesterfield, was found by police after she had a crash on Sheffield Road, at Stonegravels, in Chesterfield, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley told the hearing on Wednesday, April 18: “The incident occurred just after midnight on March 30 as police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, involving a Mini colliding with street furniture and officers attended and found Miss MacNamara in the driver’s seat.”

MacNamara registered 108microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes, according to the court.

The defendant told police she had drunk a bottle of wine and a couple of cocktails and she had intended to leave the car in town and get a taxi home.

MacNamara pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Her case was briefly adjourned for magistrates to consider a probation report before sentencing.

MacNamara received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a six-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also disqualified from driving for 26 months but this can be reduced by 28 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.