A drink driver needed hospital treatment after he who took a car without permission and then crashed into a wall.

Today, Monday, April 9 a Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spokesman, said: “Destruction has been caused by a drink driver. This one in Risley took his girlfriend’s car without permission then smashed it through a wall.”

He provided a positive breath sample but police said he hurt his leg in the collision so he was taken to hospital where a blood sample was obtained.