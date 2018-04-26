Drink-driver to lose his job after he crashed into traffic lights

A drink-driver who crashed into a set of traffic lights has lost his job after he has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 26, how Andrew David Glassbrook, 36, of Albion Road, Chesterfield, had been driving on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, when he crashed into a set of traffic lights.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “This occurred on April 7 just before 6pm, on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. Police attended a report of a road traffic collision after a vehicle had collided with traffic lights and one of the lights had gone under the front bumper.”

Mr Hollett added that Glassbrook registered 56microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Glassbrook pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

He told police he had consumed two pints of lager with lemonade-top and he does not know how the collision happened but he believed there might have been something wrong with his vehicle.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Glassbrook had finished work and had visited his elderly grandmother when he received a call from friends to join them to watch football and he only consumed two pints of lager-top.

Mr Lau added that Glassbrook had been told that if he loses his driving licence he will also lose his job as an engineer with a gas company.

Magistrates fined Glassbrook £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 14 months but if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course his ban could be reduced by 15 weeks.