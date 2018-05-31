Drink-driver who was just over the limit gets a three-year ban

A drink-driver who was just over the limit when he was caught by police has been banned from the road for three years.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, May 30, how Royce Layden, 55, of High Street, Clowne, was stopped by police in Shuttlewood after he had been at a snooker club and he claimed he had only consumed a pint-and-a-half.

Marianne Connally, prosecuting, said: “Officers received information that there was a suspicion that Mr Layden may have been drinking and therefore they stopped his vehicle.”

Layden failed a roadside breath test and underwent a further test at the police station where he registered 42microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes, according to Miss Connally.

Miss Connally added that there had been no evidence of poor driving and Layden fully co-operated with police.

Layden, who has previous convictions for road traffic offences including drink-drink-driving and driving while disqualified, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the latest incident on May 11.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said Layden had been at a snooker club with friends and had consumed a pint-and-a-half and had thought he would be okay to drive.

Mr Cavanagh added that the initial roadside reading was only just over the limit and the intoxilyzer device at the police station also recorded a relatively low reading.

Former miner Layden, who is on benefits, has become dependent on his car because he suffers with arthritic problems and he needs a knee replacement, according to Mr Cavanagh.

Magistrates fined Layden £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 36 months.