Drinker hit a man in the face with a pint glass during a dispute

A violent drinker struck a man in the face with a pint glass after the victim had tried to calm him down while he was having a dispute with someone else.

Ashley Mal Wall, 30, of Wilson Avenue, Blackwell, in Alfreton, attacked the man at Shirebrook Ex-servicemen’s Club, on Carter Lane, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connally told the hearing on Wednesday, May 30: “The top and bottom is that it occurred in a pub. A fight broke out of a confrontation.

“The complainant who is not known to Wall was out drinking and it was 5pm or so. The complainant heard a disturbance involving Mr Wall. He said it was a verbal argument. He intervened and encouraged Wall to chill out and sit down and calm down.

“Wall then confronted him and he took a pint glass and struck out towards the complainant just the once.”

Miss Connally added that fortunately the glass did not break or smash but it caused a cut to the complainant’s left eye above the eyebrow and eyelid which required gluing.

Wall, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on October 6, last year.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said: “Mr Wilson’s recollection of this incident is minimal. His approach was that, ‘if a witness said I have done that, I am not in a position to dispute it’.”

Factory superviser Wilson had been drinking and he has mental health issues which are being addressed and he has been diagnosed with ADHD, according to Mr Cavanagh.

Mr Cavanagh said: “This is something that was an impulsive act and it was something out of character and he cannot explain why it happened.”

Wilson also wanted to apologise and to express his deep shame, according to Mr Cavanagh.

Magistrates, who considered a probation service report, sentenced Wall to a 12 month community order with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.