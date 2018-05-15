Driver is banned after he was caught without a licence and insurance

A driving offender has been ordered to pay £255 after he was caught driving without a licence and insurance.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, May 9, how Callum Poxon, 19, formerly of Bright Street, Ilkeston, was caught by police on Midland Road, Heanor, after they spotted him driving erratically with a brake light out.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “Police officers saw a Peugeot Partner van driving erratically with a brake light out and there were three passengers in the van.

“The vehicle was stopped and he confirmed he only has a provisional licence and he did not have a correct licence to drive the van.”

Police also found diesel in the van, according to Mrs Bickley, and Poxon was given a caution for stealing diesel.

The defendant told police he had asked a friend to insure him to drive the vehicle but he had not made checks.

Poxon, now of Nelson Street, Heanor, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence after the incident on April 25.

He also admitted using the vehicle without insurance.

Magistrates fined Poxon £140 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The defendant who already had eight points on his provisional licence had his provisional licence further endorsed with six points so he was disqualified from driving for six months.