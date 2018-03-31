Driver is fined after crash at crossroads

A careless driver crashed into the side of another car at a crossroads leaving the other driver and her passenger injured.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 28 how Ben Wignall, 28, of Charlotte Street, Ilkeston, caused the collision after he failed to stop at the junction from Wirestone Lane which crosses the B5057, at Ashover, to Screetham Lane.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “This relates to a collision about half-past midday, on October 24, last year, at Wirestone Lane and Screetham Lane, Ashover.”

Mrs Allsop added another driver in a VW Golf was travelling along the B5057 and had right of way when a passenger in this car revealed that the defendant failed to stop at Wirestone Lane and hit their car.

The court heard that the VW driver suffered whiplash, bruising, a fractured lower right leg, broken ribs and several of her teeth were knocked out and her passenger suffered a friction burn, whiplash, bruising and pain to her rib cage.

Wignall told police he did not know the rural road and remembers hearing his partner shout and then seeing the other car coming from the right before he realised there had been a crash.

He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Defence solicitor Paul Green said Wignall can only put the collision down to a lapse of concentration and he is truly sorry.

Mr Green added Wignall had learned his partner was pregnant on the Friday before the collision but she has since had a miscarriage and even though there is no evidence this was caused by the collision it has added to the defendant’s remorse and regret.

Magistrates fined Wignall £441 and he must pay £85 costs and a £44 victim surcharge. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.