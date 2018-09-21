Drug-driver was caught by police on his way to enjoy Peak District beauty spot

A motorist who had been heading to a Peak District beauty spot to enjoy a scenic view was caught drug-driving by police.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 19 how Ashley Tillett-Mall, 22, was caught over the drug-drive limit for cannabis on Derby Road, at Wirksworth.

Cannabis.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A roadside check was made by police just after 11pm on Derby Road, at Wirksworth, and there was a strong smell of cannabis and there was a positive screening for the drug.

“He said he had had cannabis a few hours before in Derby and provided blood at the police station and the reading was ten microgrammes of cannabis in his blood when the limit is two.”

Tillett-Mall of Village Street, Derby, made full admissions to police and cannabis was also found in the glove-box of the car valued at £10 and it was for his personal use, according to Mrs Allsop.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and to driving a vehicle when the proportion of the class B drug in his system exceeded a specified legal limit after the incident on July 10.

Tillett-Mall also told police he had been to Derby that evening and had a splif with a friend and he was going to Alport Heights to enjoy the scenery.

Mrs Allsop added that there was no evidence of bad driving and there was no one else in the car with him.

Defence solicitor John Wilford also said there was no bad driving or anything else to concern the police other than the smell of cannabis when officers had stopped the car.

Magistrates fined Tillett-Mall £400 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months.