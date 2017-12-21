Drug user is caught with cannabis after police stop vehicle

A cannabis-user was caught with the class B drug after police stopped a vehicle and carried out checks.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, December 19, how Anthony Lee Helps, 29, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, was stopped by police on Cressy Road, at Alfreton.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “Police stopped a vehicle in Alfreton. The defendant was in the vehicle and there was a smell of cannabis and he was seen to put a cannabis cigarette into his pocket.”

Helps, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing the class B controlled drug after the incident on October 4.

The court heard that Helps last appeared in court on November 16 and received 12 weeks’ custody suspended for 12 months for three offences including possessing cannabis which had happened after the October 4 offence.

Helps said: “With my recent order from the probation I am getting a programme in place on my order with the probation.

“The last time I was in court they gave me a 12 month suspended sentence with a probation order and I have asked probation to help me with the cannabis.”

The probation service confirmed he has been complying with his order.

Magistrates sentenced Helps to a three-month conditional discharge but warned if he commits a further offence he will be re-sentenced for the drugs possession and any new crime. He must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.