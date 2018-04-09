East Midlands’ favourite long haul destinations revealed

Manchester Airport has release new statistics which show 1.1m people from the East Midlands took a long haul flight last year.

In recent years Manchester Airport has added numerous long-haul routes to its network that in the UK, can only be found at the Northern hub, or in London. These include Beijing, San Francisco, Boston, Muscat, Houston and Hong Kong to name a few.

People of the East Midlands are most likely to be jetting off to Orlando, New York, and Cancun. As well as providing holiday destinations, a lot of the routes link Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire with key economic hubs and trade opportunities across the globe.

The top ten most popular long-haul routes in the East Midlands are:

• Orlando operated by Virgin Atlantic, TUI and Thomas Cook Airlines

• New York operated by Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, Thomas Cook Airlines, and Jet2

• Cancun operated by Thomas Cook Airlines and TUI

• Las Vegas operated by Virgin Atlantic and Thomas Cook Airlines

• Hong Kong operated by Cathay Pacific

• Sal Island operated by Thomas Cook Airlines

• Dubai operated by Emirates

• Boston operated by Thomas Cook Airlines and Virgin Atlantic

• Holguin operated by Thomas Cook Airlines

• Toronto operated by Air Transat and Air Canada Rouge

Julian Carr, Aviation Director for Manchester Airport, said: “It is interesting to see the mix of destinations and how they differ from county to county across our vast catchment area.

“It is clear Manchester Airport is providing vital access to people across the North and beyond to key sites of economic opportunity, holidays and the chance to visit loved ones abroad.

“Whether people want to fly from Leicester to Las Vegas, Derby to Dubai, or Nottingham to New York we will continue to strive to offer and secure all our 27.8m passengers a broad range of destinations.”

Manchester Airport’s long haul routes are also bringing hundreds of thousands of international tourists to the Peak District and cities like Nottingham, Derby and Leicester each year, providing a boost to hotels, restaurants and visitor attractions.