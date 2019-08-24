East Midlands Railway warns passengers to avoid travelling by train during the Bank Holiday weekend

East Midlands Railway has warned passengers to avoid travelling by train during the Bank Holiday weekend.

The advice is linked to major improvement works on the East Coast Main Line which will affect trains travelling from London’s King’s Cross station.

Events in the East Midlands between Saturday, August 24, and Monday, August 26, are expected to add more pressure to the network with thousands of people travelling across the region, according to East Midlands Railway.

The East Midlands rail franchise has recently been taken over by Dutch-owned firm Abellio with the promise of £600m worth of investment.