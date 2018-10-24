Education secretary Damian Hinds opens new £15m Erewash school

Education secretary Damian Hinds was in Long Eaton to officially open the new £15 million Wilsthorpe Community School.

The state-of-the-art school building, which opened its doors to staff and students at the beginning of September, was funded by the Department for Education and ‘provides a real opportunity to accelerate the progress the school has made over recent years’.

Follow a meeting of school governors and a tour of the new building, Mr Hinds was joined by Erewash MP Maggie Throup, Wilsthorpe headteacher Jonathan Crofts and students for a special ceremony during which he unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the historic occasion.

He said: “It has been a privilege to visit Wilsthorpe Community School today to officially open their new school and to see for myself the excellent work that is taking place right here in the heart of Long Eaton.

“Today marks the culmination of a £15 million Government project, which will ensure that Wilsthorpe students are educated in a quality, modern school environment for many years to come.

Mrs Throup added: “I was delighted to join the Secretary of State as well as the school community at Wilsthorpe to celebrate the opening of their multi-million pound new school.

“This significant investment demonstrates our Government’s commitment to providing educational facilities that are both fit for the 21st century and which will help students at the school to thrive.”