Ilkeston student on a high after getting fantastic A-level results - just days after passing her driving test

They say good things come in threes and that was certainly the case for Ilkeston student Sophie Ingall.

The 18-year-old, who has been studying at Derby College, discovered this morning that she had achieved A-level results of an A* in sociology, an A in English language and a B in geography.

This comes just days after Sophie passed her driving test and bought a new car.

Sophie, a former John Houghton School pupil is now heading to the University of York to study English language and linguistics.

She said: "Although I had an unconditional offer I was still very nervous and not convinced I had done this well. I have loved my time at college and was really sad to leave.”