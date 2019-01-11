Nottingham Forest legend John McGovern helps Ilkeston school celebrate Roy of the Rovers link-up

Author Tom Palmer and two-time European Cup-winning footballer John McGovern visited an Ilkeston school to reveal it as the first ever ‘Roy of the Rovers School’.

Pupils, parents and staff at Cotmanhay Junior School, on Beauvale Drive, came together to read the new Roy of the Rovers books and graphic novels alongside comics from the 1980s.

Headteacher Simon Robinson, whose collection of Roy of the Rovers comics inspired the event, said: “We want to use today to create a legacy of reading and sport at the school and in the community.

“Our pupils are excited to read Tom’s new books.

“Roy of the Rovers has certainly changed a bit in the last 30 years.

“He’s 16 years old again for a start! Tom has created an awesome supporting cast for Roy’s new adventures and we can’t wait to watch them develop over time.”

Rob Power, editor of the new line of books, says he is delighted to link up with the school.

He told the school that Roy’s core values are still the same and that he would like to see pupils continue to embrace the values of fair play and hard work that are represented in the new books and also at Cotmanhay Junior School.

Tom and John both gave motivational talks to the children.

Tom then worked with two legacy groups who will be following Roy’s adventures for the next four years.

“This is an awesome scheme,” he told pupils.

“Cotmanhay Junior School is an exciting place to visit.

“The staff work so hard to give the children a great curriculum and I’m delighted to be associated with the school.”

Former Nottingham Forest captain John – who twice lifted the European Cup and also later managed Ilkeston Town FC – was on hand later in the day to pass on some football tips to the school’s Year Six team.

For more pictures see next week’s Ilkeston Advertiser.