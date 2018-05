An elderly Ilkeston resident was pulled from a property which filled with smoke due to burnt cooking. Firefighters attended a flat, on Critchley Street, at around 6.30pm yesterday evening (Friday, May 4) due to an alarm sounding.

This was caused by burnt cooking which caused the flat to fill with smoke.

The pensioner was left in the care ofEast Midlands Ambulance Service and treated for smoke inhalation.