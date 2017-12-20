Elderly woman 'attacked' in own home

An elderly woman was threatened by three men in her Stapleford home - in what police are calling a 'terrifying attack'.

Yesterday, Tuesday, December 19, at 7pm, the three men threatened the elderly resident at her home on Ilkeston Road, Stapleford and stole a Lenovo laptop.

An image taken from CCTV footage has been released by Nottinghamshire Police of the three men they believe are involved.

A spokesman from Broxtowe South Police said: "At approximately 7pm elderly female was subject of a terrifying attack in her own home on Ilkeston Road Stapleford.

"The three males pictured threatened the elderly female occupant and stole a Lenovo laptop, before making good their escape."

Councillor Richard MacRae who represents the ward where the house was targeted is appealing for people to come forward with information.

He said: "I would urge anyone driving past who say anything, what so ever to please call the Police and let help them catch these three people.

"This happened just up the road from me and is in the ward I represent as a councillor and I again would urge anyone who has any information to contact the Police on 101.

"Someone knows who these people are."

Police are appealing to anybody who has information about this crime to contact them on 101 quoting incident 719 of the 19th of December 2017 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.