Elderly woman is seriously injured after a suspected hit-and-run collision with a motorcyclist

An elderly woman has been seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a mobility scooter.

Derbyshire police revealed the incident happened near to the Waterside Retail Park at around 11.45am, today, Sunday, September 30.

Police were called to the incident

Officers have closed part of the road and traffic is being diverted after part of Station Road was closed by emergency services.

Police have stated that they have been dealing with a serious collision between a blue motorcycle and a mobility scooter and the motorcyclist had failed to stop.

Officers are appealing for information into the identity of the motorcyclist and for anyone who may have seen the motorcycle around the time of the collision to contact them.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit also tweeted that an elderly woman has suffered serious injuries following the collision.

Witnesses and anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101.