Emergency services and councils thank volunteers who helped stranded Derbyshire motorists

A thank you has been issued to the kind-hearted volunteers who helped stranded motorists on some of the worst roads across the county.

As bad weather set in yesterday some drivers found themselves stuck and unable to move hgowever help was on hand to assist the emergency services and Derbyshire County Council.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Mountain rescue and Peak 4x4 volunteers gave their time to help anyone stranded in their vehicle and take them to safety.

“The Local Resilience Forum, which consists of a range of agencies, is coordinating the planning around the severe weather. Members would like to thank mountain rescue teams, Peak 4x4 and all other volunteers who are supporting the community during this adverse weather.”

Several roads are still impassable in Derbyshire including; A515 Buxton to Newhaven; A5012 Via Gellia (Pikehall to Newhaven) and the A5270 Coalpit Lane south of Buxton A6 at Taddington.

Police advise drivers to remember:

• Avoid travel in the north of the county wherever possible as an increasing number of main roads are impassable due to continuous snow fall and high winds causing snow to drift

• Look out for friends, family and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the cold and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately

• Keep up-to-date with weather forecasts, ensure you are stocked with food and medications in advance, have deliveries or ask a friend for help

•Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls.