Emergency services called to ‘incident’ on Derbyshire street

Emergency services have been dealing with an ‘incident’ on a Derbyshire street.

Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement issued shortly after 11pm on Thursday: “Officers are currently in attendance at a property in Grassmere Road, Long Eaton.

Further details may be released soon.

“The incident is contained and there is no danger to the public.

“East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene as a precautionary measure.

“Officers are likely to be in the area for some time.”

No further information is available at this stage.