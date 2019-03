Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Ilkeston this morning.

Firefighters, police and paramedics attended the collision on Millership Way at around 10am.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The incident was a road traffic collision which involved a car and a pedestrian.

"Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

"Fire crews assisted with casualty care."

No further information has been released at this time.